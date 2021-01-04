Flop Tollywood Hero Signs 3 Movie Deal For 25 Crores, How?

Nowadays all Telugu actors are eyeing on Bollywood as it is a huge platform for any star to get connect with the audience. Prabhas made a grand debut with Saaho but it didn't fare well at the box office. While coming to this year, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's all set to make a Bollywood debut with the movie 'RRR'. Probably, This flop hero could have taken inspiration from him.

Recently, Tollywood hero announced that he is gearing up to do Hindi remake of director SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, which had Prabhas in the lead role. The remake will be directed by VV Vinayak and bankrolled by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

According to the reliable sources, he is believed to have signed three movies and made a deal of Rs 25 Crores. He was featured in many Telugu films but all of his movies didn't create any magic at the box office. It remains to be seen how Hindi audience will receive him.