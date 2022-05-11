Sarkaru Vaari Paata is definitely a big release in Tollywood. The movie will hit the big screens on May 12 and it would be a festival for Prince Mahesh Babu fans. SVP is one of the most awaited movies in the Telugu film industry. Not only fans of Mahesh Babu, but every movie buff has been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit theatres. Before the release of the movie, we at 'Sakshi Post' have come up with five reasons to watch Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh Babu:

The one reason to watch the film without any second thought would be 'Mahesh Babu'. He is one of the most talented heroes in the Telugu film industry. After a very long gap, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a mass avatar in SVP. In the last 10 years, we have seen Mahesh Babu doing some family and message oriented films. But in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely different avatar and of course there will be another social message for the audience. The film is going to be out in around 2100 theatres worldwide with 1200 screens in Telugu states. On the other hand, fans have been eagerly awaiting Mahesh Babu's movie because his last film was released in 2020.

Parasuram:

Parasuram's last movie was Geetha Govindam and the film was a blockbuster. The director is known to grab the attention of the audience with his dialogues. After the recently released videos, everyone is thinking that Parasuram will create his mark and expect that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will create new records at the box office.

Thaman:

Mahesh Babu and Thaman worked together for films like Dookudu, Businessman and Aagadu. All the movies were musical hits. Thaman is one of the most talented music directors in the South Indian film industry. Most of the songs composed by Thaman are superhits. Till now, a couple of songs have been released and all are ruling the charts.

Keerthy Suresh:

Keerthy Suresh proved her acting mettle with Mahanati. She is an incredible actor in the South Indian film industry. For the first time, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are sharing screen space. The actress is definitely one of the reasons for the film buffs to watch the movie.

Other Cast:

The other members of the SVP cast include Samuthirakani, Nadhiya, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. We can expect a generous dose of funny momemnts, action and other crazy stuff from the supporting cast. We have seen Nadhiya doing some powerful roles in other movies and we think that she is gonna rock once again with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Samuthirakani also enjoys a huge fan following in the South.

Also Read: ​Style Tips From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Actor Mahesh Babu