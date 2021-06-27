First Time, Allu Arjun's Wife Did This!

We all know about Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun's following, right! A big yes. He is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. He enjoys an incredible fan following not only in the two Telugu states but also abroad. Now, coming to Allu Sneha Reddy... She is also one of the persons who stays active on social media and shares some of the adorable photos and videos on Instagram. Recently, Allu Sneha Reddy achieved a unique feat of having 4 million followers on Instagram. she is one of the star wives who has achieved this record. Generally, Allu Sneha Reddy shares the photos of Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha but today, she shared a post promoting hairoil.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "A simple change in how you nurture your hair can help you fight hair issues, and get longer and stronger hair. Get the Black Charm Oil from @secrethairoil that is rooted in Ayurveda and backed by science. Try it for yourself!"

This is the first time, Allu Sneha Reddy acted as brand ambassador for beauty products.

Coming to Allu Arjun, he is busy with Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the film and it is being made on a huge budget. Expectations are very high on the film. Not only fans of Allu Arjun but also others are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Pushpa is going to be made in two parts. Rashmika Mandanna is acting as the female lead in the flick. Due to the coronavirus second pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed.