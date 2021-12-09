First Review Of RRR Trailer

Dec 09, 2021, 10:43 IST
Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is one of the biggest releases this year. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

Just a few hours left to witness the mega trailer. Promotional events of any Rajamouli film manages to leave a mark on the audience. 

RRR trailer will be unveiled in theatres at 10 AM, while the same trailer will be available on Youtube from 4 PM.

Film critic Umair Sandhu, who's also a member of the Censor Board, has shared his review of the RRR trailer via Twitter. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "#RRRTrailer is MINDBLOWING & Full on Goosebumps ! The Next Superhit Jodi of India #RamCharan & #JrNTR will ROCK Pan India Boxoffice. Both Actor Fans will go gaga over their looks and Style. #RRR #RRRMovie ".

The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia, Shriya, Ajay Devgan and others, who will appear in prominent roles. RRR is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.


