First Rajamouli's RRR, Now Sukumar's Pushpa

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Just one month left for Allu Arjun's Pushpa to hit the big screens. Pushpa will be released in multiple languages.The latest news doing the rounds is that the Tamil rights of Pushpa have been bagged by Lyca Productions.

If you recall, Lyca Productions also bought the rights of Rajamouli's RRR. Now, they also acquired Pushpa Tamil rights for a fancy price. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the makers' end. However, there is a strong rumour making the rounds about this.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Samantha will be seen in a special song in Pushpa.

Samantha's special song from Pushpa will be out in a couple of days from now. The film is slated for release on December 17, 2021.