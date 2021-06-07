First Look: Rahul Vijay as Subhash in Panchathantram

Padmasri awardee Brahmanandam, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Samuthirakani, young hero Rahul Vijay and 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya feature in 'Panchathantram', which is being produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.

On Monday, on the occasion of Rahul Vijay's birthday, the actor's first look from the movie was unveiled. He is playing a youngster named Subhash in the movie.

Speaking on the occasion, writer-director Harsha Pulipaka said, "Rahul Vijay will be seen as a 28-year-old man who has specific preferences about how his future wife has to be. The character reflects the confusions and clear-cut perspectives of today's youths about marriage, life partner and other life-long relationships. His is a simple and romantic character."

The producers said, "Team 'Panchathantram' wishes Rahul Vijay a happy birthday. In his character Subhash, today's youngsters will find a reflection of themselves. The realistic character represents the thinking of today's youngsters in a lot of ways. The first looks released so far have received a superb response. We are planning to take up the final schedule in July. Only ten days of shoot is pending. Post-production works have been on during the lockdown."

