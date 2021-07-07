First Look: Garuda Ram as Anand Baali in Bhala Thandanana

There are only few actors in Tollywood who prefer to pick unusual scripts and Sree Vishnu is one of them. The versatile actor has joined hands with director Chaitanya Dantuluri of Baanam fame for the film titled Bhala Thandanana.

Director Chaitanya Dantuluri readied an exceptional script to present Sree Vishnu in a never seen before role.

Popular production house Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is bankrolling the film, to be presented by Sai Korrapati. Rajani Korrapati is the producer.

Catherine Tresa has been zeroed in as the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu and she plays a powerful character in this special film from the talented team that has Ramachandra Raju who scared people in KGF as the main antagonist.

The makers have released Garuda Ram’s look as the notorious Anand Baali, on the occasion of his birthday. His look, characterisation, body language and timing are all going to be different than what he has done before or has been doing now. In the first look poster, he looks bloody cold with long hair and thick beard, personifying the definitive antagonist.

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma scores music, and the album has five songs, while Suresh Ragutu cranks the camera. Srikanth Vissa is the writer, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the art director.

Bhala Thandanana is fast progressing with its shoot.