First Look: Charan aka Siddha in Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya has been in the news ever since it went on floors. Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set to play a guest role in Acharya. Ram Charan turned a year older today, he could be ringing inhis birthday with his family and loved ones.

Chiranjeevi who's the proud father of Charan has unleashed a new poster featuring father and son in a single frame. Megastar dropped Charan's Acharya look on the internet. Chiranjeevi released the poster on his Twitter handle and he wrote: "Acharya Siddha"... Happy Birthday Ram Charan. Take a look at the tweet made by Chiranjeevi.



Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi while Rashmika will be the love interest of Ram Charan who plays the character Siddha in Acharya. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on May 13, 2021.