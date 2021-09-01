Finally, Samantha Responds to Divorce Rumours and Her Answer Will Shock You

Samantha is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. She has worked in Tollywood, Kollywood and she even made her digital debut in the famous Hindi web series The Family Man 2. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her recently released web series ‘The Family Man-2’. The successful series earned rave reviews from critics and public alike.

By now, you have heard about the rumours surrounding Samantha and Naga Chaitanya relationship. There is a huge buzz that the couple is heading for a divorce.

Samantha hasn’t responded to the rumors and in one of the interviews stated that she would respond when the time was right. However, the buzz surrounding the couple's separation continues to grab headlines.

Now, what caught was attention was that Samantha has posted a picture which clearly indicates a satire on media for spreading fake news. Here’s the poster for you:

On the career front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is co-produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju und