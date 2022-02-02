Finally, Prabhas RadheShyam in Cinemas, Check Theatrical Release Date

RadheShyam is one of the most anticipated pan India films of this year. Because of the third wave the release of the film did get pushed but it being such a massive film with larger than life scenes, it had to release in theaters. So the makers have selected 11th March 2022 as the new release date.

The makers announced the new releases date with a new poster which looks intense.

Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’, which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrap, and the mystery created in the sneak peaks will be unsolved.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

‘RadheShyam’ will hit the screens on March 11, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Dr.U.V.Krishnam Raju Garu and GopiKrishna Movies. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha.