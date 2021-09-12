Finally, Prabhas to Give Good News to Fans

Tollywood hero, Prabhas is busy with his movies. He will be seen in a couple of big-budgeted films. He is one of the most handsome heroes of Tollywood, any doubt in it? Obviously, a big No. He enjoys an incredible fan following across the world. After the release of Baahubali, he has got an immense craze. He is not only a talented actor but also a macho star.

But from a few days, the physical appearance of Prabhas has been changed and now some of the netizens are criticizing his look. Now, the news is that Prabhas is planning to get back to his original shape. Rumours are doing the rounds that he is flying to the UK and would get trained under a professional to tone his body. So, it looks like Prabhas wants to own a super macho look again.

We think that there is nothing wrong with hiring a professional to own that required body. It is one of the most important things for celebs to keep their body fit. Let us wait and see what Prabhas is planning.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the grand celluloid. On the other hand, he will also be seen in a mythological movie Adipurush and the film is based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana. One more movie in Prabhas' kitty is Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.