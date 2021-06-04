Finally, Prabhas Breaks His Silence on Radhe Shyam

Rebel star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has been in the making for more than three years. Actually, the film was supposed to release on July 30, 2021. The makers may not be able to meet that deadline due to the sudden lockdown in the state.

Rumors were doing the rounds that Prabhas might prefer a OTT release for his much delayed movie. We have learnt from reliable sources that Prabhas has reportedly said ‘No’ to OTT release for Radheshyam. Prabhas is yet to take a final call on the release of Radhe Shyam.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced by UV Creations. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has several exciting films in his kitty including Adipurush and Salaar. Watch this space for more updates.