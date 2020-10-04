SS Rajamouli showed aggression to start the shoot of RRR during March and April period as the Covid pandemic was still in starting stages in India. He did not want to postpone his plans because of the disease and identified the problem early to solve it better.

But he found out that existing solutions won't help him with his plans to move forward and tried to come up with other plans from June and July period. He thought even then too, it looks highly risky.

After he and his family members tested positive for Covid-19, he decided to keep everything aside and recover first. As he understood what kind of a disease it is and discussed with many doctors on how to tackle it closely, he became more confident about how to go forward with his plan of action to take RRR forward after complete recovery.

He revealed the same thing recently and said that RRR will start shooting this month. He confirmed that all the important cast members and the crew members have tested Covid negative and they have been asked to home quarantine for two weeks.

After they finish their quarantine, very carefully and slowly they will start picking up pace of the shoot in bio bubble kind of sets specially built and designed for RRR. So, visitors at the sets are not allowed at this point.

NTR and Ram Charan have also been advised to go under home quarantine for the film. Sources say that Alia Bhatt might join the team soon and she has also decided to stay in home quarantine upon arrival to Hyderabad.