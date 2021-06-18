Finally, Dhanush-Shekhar Kammula's Film On Cards!

It appears the dream of all those dhanush fans who wanted to see Dhanush in a straight Telugu movie is all set to come true. Kollywood actor Dhanush and Shekhar Kammula are all set to join hands for a movie. The makers have made an official announcement about their collaboration with a poster.

The poster displays the picture of actor Dhanush, Director Shekhar Kammula and producers of the film Narayana Das K. Narang and Pusukur Ram Mohan Rao. The film is going to be made in three languages. More details about the trilingual film are awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is still basking in the success of his previous release 'Karnan' which was directed by Mari Selvaraj. Karnan too had an OTT release. Now, Dhanush's latest film Jagame Thandhiram will start premiering on Netflix from today at 4pm IST.

While coming to Shekhar Kammula's, he is also waiting to see the response to his upcoming film 'Love Story'. The movie features Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya Akkineni in lead roles. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for 'Love Story'. Watch this space for all the movie updates.