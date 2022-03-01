Films Like Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Come Rarely, Says Rashmika Mandanna

Hero Sharwanand’s wholesome family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film is directed by Tirumala Kishore. On March 4th, Aadavallu Meeku Joaharlu will be hitting the theatres. On this occasion, actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her experiences of working for this film, during her media interaction.

- Director Tirumala Kishore narrated the script of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu during the first lock down. I was very excited when I heard the story. There were so many female characters in this movie that I was initially curious as to who would play the characters. I was happy when I was informed about the actors to play those characters. I was spellbound by the interval scene. I would have done the film anyway just for that one scene.

- My character's name in this movie is Aadhya. She is straight-forward and will not easily be flattered for anything. She speaks her mind. She does not like to create drama by hiding something in her mind. There used to be the domination of women gang on sets, so all the men had tough time figuring out how to handle us. The conversations between the characters are very natural.

- Working with director Tirumala Kishore was a lot of fun. He is a great devotion and takes up Deekshas of various gods. If you ask why, he would say with a smile on his face that he’s doing the movie with so many women. He is a director with lots of clarity on what’s he’s making. Tirumala Kishore always shows how much he values women. In this time of commercial movies and films with heroism, it is a great thing to make a movie for women.

- I’m happy to share screen space with Sharwanand. After shooting for Pushpa in a forest, it’s a huge relief to work for AMJ. The set almost resembled a picnic kind of atmosphere. Sharwa used to pamper me a lot and would get me home-cooked food. We enjoyed ourselves a lot during the shoot. We travelled all together as a family. Sharwa was harassed by the entire female gang in the film (laughs). I joined them too. It would be a lot of fun to see Sharwa’s scenes with all the women.

- Working with senior actresses like Radhika, Khushboo, and Urvashi in this film is an unforgettable experience. They used to keep on laughing between the shots. When the shot is ready, they will become different persons. I learnt a lot from them.

- I am happy to work under SLV Cinemas banner. Such a large star cast was looked after without any issues. I am eager to work with this banner once again. The music given by Devi Sri Prasad is another highlight of the film. He delivered a chartbuster album. His re-recording will also elevate the film.

- Happy to have Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi at the pre-release event. Looking at them feels like seeing the power of women. Both of them are unique in their performances. Details of my next movies will be revealed soon.