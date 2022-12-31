Filmmakers Invest Rs 2000 Cr On Prabhas: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas was just like any other actor when he made his debut film Eshwar, which was released in 2002. The film sank without a trace at the box office. Later, Prabhas earned a loyal fan following with Varsham. It was a path-breaking film in his career.

Since then, there has been no turning back for Prabhas in Tollywood. After continuous hard work towards his goal, the Baahubali star has become a pan-Indian star with the Baahubali franchise in 2015.

Prabhas' success graph has been skyrocketing, with every big filmmaker in the country showing keen interest to work with him. His upcoming movies' budgets will stun you all. Adipurush is being made on Rs 500 cr plus, while Salaar is also close to Rs 400 cr.

Project K is also being made on a lavish budget of Rs 600 cr plus, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit will also be made on a budget of Rs 400 cr. If you add up, the budgets of his upcoming movies run into Rs 2000 cr.

Prabhas' producers are investing Rs 2000 cr believing in the capacity of his superstardom. His movies' budgets are more than one whole film industry's turnover. Most of Prabhas' movies will be getting a release next year. Let's wait and watch which film will bear fruit and brunt at the box office.