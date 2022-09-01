Film Industry Accords A Lot of Respect to Women, Says Megastar Chiranjeevi

First Day First Show is a youthful comedy entertainer being produced by Sreeja, the grand daughter of the prestigious Poornodaya Creations established by Edida Nageswara Rao, under the Sreeja Entertainment banner. Director Anudeep KV, who gave a blockbuster with 'Jathi Ratnalu', has given the story and screenplay for this film. Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu are playing the lead roles. Mitravinda Movies is acting as co-producer. Directed by the duo of Vamsidhar Goud and Lakshminarayana Puttamshetty, Edida Sriram presents this film. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the Pre-release event of the film was held in a grand manner as the film hit the screens on September 2.

"The main reason that I came to this Pre-release event is Edida Nageswara Rao. His blessings are upon us all. I am so connected to their family. On Poornodaya banner, he made films which will make us proud forever. Cinema is a great industry. This is an industry that embraces talent and hard work. I consider myself lucky to be in this position in the industry. Being a part of this industry is a blessing given to me by God. Anyone who works hard will be successful," Chiranjeevi said.

He appreciated the team so much. "I saw Anudeep's Jathi Ratnalu. I enjoyed it a lot. Vamsi and Lakshmi Narayana, who worked as assistant directors with Anudeep have become directors for this film. I like the music of Radhan in Arjun Reddy and Jathi Ratnalu. I always take the initiative to encourage new comers. Encouraging newcomers gives me immense energy. Srikanth and Sanchita Bashu are looking good. Sanchita's smile is very beautiful," he told.

He wished all the best to Producer Sreeja. "I know Sreeja since childhood. I definitely welcome girls coming into the industry. I encouraged Niharika and Sushmita when they said that they would come to the industry. It is a very respectable industry. The respect you get here cannot be found anywhere else. Girls should come into this industry. I welcome Sreeja. If the content is good, surely the audience will come to the theatre. Bimbisara, Sitaramam, Karthikeya 2 all entertained the audience with good content. If the content is good, surely the audience will come to the theater. The responsibility of focusing on good stories and content is on the directors," he added.