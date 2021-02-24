Few Box Office Records Set By Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Will Be Hard For Debut Actors To break

Actor Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has set the box office on fire since it released on February 12. Not only has it impressed the audience but the film also taken box office by storm. The film is doing exceptionally well in domestic as well as international markets too. In domestic market, Uppena has shattered all the records by raking gross collections of Rs 42 cr in just four days. It is a huge feat for any debut hero and the film has now also set a new benchmark for all the upcoming films.

Highest First Day Collection: It's a known fact that Uppena is a debut film of Vaishnav Tej. Telugu top actors Megastar Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR have promoted the film by unleashing the trailer and Chiranjeevi was guest of honour at the pre-release event. The actor promotions also one of the reason for the film to collect Rs 10.42 cr on opening day at the box office. The film has managed to surpass a few Telugu medium budget films- iSmart Shankar(Rs 7.77 cr), Akhil( Rs 7.60 cr) and Nani-MCA(Rs 7.57 cr) to claim the record the highest first-day collection for debut hero.

Fastest to cross Rs 50 cr mark: Every star wishes their film to do good business at the box office. They even wait for the film to enter the prestigious club of Rs 50 cr or Rs 100 cr club. Looks like the stars could be working in Vaishnav Tej's favour. His film has joined Rs 50 cr in just three days of its release. The film went on to collect Rs 70 cr gross in the first week of its release.

Highest Debut Hero Grosser: Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has beaten 14 years Tollywood debut hero record which was created by our beloved actor Ram Charan. Now, Uppeena has become the highest grosser of Debut hero. Ram Charan's Chirutha lifetime collections were Rs 25.3 cr and Uppena has surpassed it with earning of Rs 28 in just three days at the box office. We are damn sure, Ram Charan and the whole family could be happy with the Uppena business.

Highest grosser of 2021: Uppena has been declared as the highest grosser film in UA of 2021.