Fashion Designer Refused To Work With Vijay Deverakonda Before Arjun Reddy

The handsome hunk of Telugu Cinema, Vijay Deverakonda carved his niche as one of the best stars in Tollywood. He impressed the audience with his acting chops. Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most hardworking actors. With no godfather in the industry, he earned a name for himself and enjoys an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country.

Vijay Deverakonda became extremely popular amongst the audience with his note-worthy performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’. Since then there is no turning back in his career and is doing well.

Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma made a sensational statement that designers didn’t come forward to design costumes for Devarakonda during the early stages of his career.

“Earlier, few designers didn’t show any interest in working with south Indian actors. But, now the situation has changed. Those who were reluctant to design dresses for south stars are now opening stores here. Vijay Deverakonda was not that popular, before Arjun Reddy. Thus, a designer refused to design costumes for Vijay. But, the same person came to me and asked that he wants to design dresses for Vijay,” says Shravya who is also the designer for Rashmika Mandanna and many other south Indian stars.

A while back, Deverakonda started his own clothing brand Rowdy which is successful now, he often promotes his own business on his Instagram by sharing pictures. He was last seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ and the film failed to create magic on-screens but Deverakonda’s acting was loved by her fans.