Faria Abdullah On How She Got The Role In Naveen Polisheety 'Jathi Ratnalu'

Actress Faria Abdullah is all set to make her Tollywood debut with the movie 'Jathi Ratnalu'. Apart from Faira Abdullah, the film also features Naveen Polishetty of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda in lead roles. Recently, the film has created much hype among the audience as soon as the teaser has dropped on the internet.

The teaser has garnered millions of views on Youtube. Expectations are riding high on this project. She is not leaving any stone unturned to reach the film to a wider audience. In a press conference, Actra Faira shared how she got the role. She said that " I'm from Hyderabad, I did my masters in Loyola college. I met Director Anudeep sir in our college as he was the chief guest to the event.

I followed Anudeep on Instagram. One day, he asked, will you be able to work in a Telugu movie? That's how I got the role and I gave dubbing to my voice. Naveen Polishetty helped me when I was struggling with dialogues. She further added that there are three songs in the film. She hasn't signed any future projects yet, waiting for Jathi Ratnalu's response. It remains to be seen how the film is going to fare at the box office.