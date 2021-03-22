Fans of Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the lead roles in the film. Radhe Shyam is being made on a huge budget and is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director of the film. Expectations are very high over the movie.

Now, the latest news is that fans of Prabhas are hurt. Most of the fans are taking to their social media handles and are tweeting that they are disappointed with the director of the film, Radha Krishna Kumar saying that the makers are not planning anything as the release date of the movie is nearing. Radhe Shyam is going to hit the theatres on July 30, 2021. They are sharing photos of Radha Krishna Kumar and are asking the police to find his whereabouts.

Radhe Shyam reportedly features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja Hegde is said to be essaying the role of a music teacher. The recently released teaser grabbed the attention of not only Prabhas fans but also other movie buffs.

Radhe Shyam went on floors last January. The team of Radhe Shyam successfully completed the Georgian schedule and returned to India safely amidst the coronavirus pandemic, last year.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in a couple of films like Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's film, Adipurush, and Salaar.