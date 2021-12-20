Fans Go Berserk To Catch A Glimpse Of Ram Charan In Mumbai

When Ram Charan was in Mumbai for the promotional event of RRR, the fans went berserk. They ended up thronging the venue in large numbers and went ga-ga on the Mega Power Star.

The fans charged up in excitement, even breaking the barricades just to get a glimpse of their matinee idol. This is something huge for a South Indian star in Mumbai, ruled by Bollywood idols.

Ram Charan's pan-Indian status, which was recently amplified with the announcement that he would get Rs 100 crore as remuneration for a new movie, which is to be made as a multilingual on a huge budget, was further strengthened by today's event.

His fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the magnum opus, RRR, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film will have its grand release on January 7, 2022.

Ramcharan's next release will be Acharya on February 4, 2022. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, has Ram Charan alongside his megastar father, Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan has also signed a movie to be directed by Gautam Tinnanuri and produced by U V Creations. And, not to forget, RC 15, which is being directed by Shankar.