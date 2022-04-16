Fans Connect Prabhas Salaar to KGF 3, Hail Prashanth Neel's Masterstroke

Rebel star Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is basking in the success of his recent outing—KGF; Chapter 2. The film features Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. KGF 2 has emerged as the biggest opener of the year.

Prabhas fans are hailing Prashanth Neel for his amazing work and elevations in KGF 2. They are also urging Prashanth Neel to make Salaar as teriffic as KGF 2.

We already told you that KGF Chapter 3 is on cards too. However, those who watched the movie have found a new connection between Prashanth Neel's upcoming films Salaar and to be announced movie KGF 3. A section of the audience is connecting Salaar to KGF 3. Those who watched the movie have shared the similarities between Prabhas' Salaar poster and Yash's KGF scene. They say that there is a connection between the two.

Have a look at this...

Netizens who saw the pic have now concluded that there may not be KGF 3 with Yash but guessing that Salaar itself could be the continuation of KGF 2. Fans who read this are going crazy, they have hailed Prashanth Neel's mastermind and say if this does happen, this surely would be the director's masterstroke.

Prabhas fans are pretty impressed with the art work of Prashanth Neel and they have pinned huge hopes on Prashanth Neel for Prabhas' Salaar. We now are sure that Prashanth Neel has upped the expectations of fans with his brilliant work in Yash's KGF. He now has a huge task cut out for him. It remains to be seen if Prashanth Neel will be able to live up to audience expectations. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

