Mahesh Babu has decided to take up Parasuram Petla's Sarkaaru Vaari Paata has his next film. Parasuram had to wait for two years to get approval from Mahesh for his script. He postponed his film with Naga Chaitanya to direct Mahesh.

But due to the pandemic the movie is taking longer time than usual to start production. Now, we hear that Mahesh Babu has given bulk dates to the production house and asked them to finish the movie as soon as they can.

The team have recently did recce for locations in USA and they want to start shooting in USA first. They have plans to shoot the film for 50 days and complete almost 50% of it.

Later, they want to minimise the number of locations they have to shoot and wrap up most of the film in Hyderabad studios and sets.

They believe they have a very strong content to support the star power of Mahesh Babu for film to overcome challenges that may face upon release under any circumstances.

With such whirlwind schedules, we can hope that the film will release earlier than July, 2021. 14 Reels Plus, GMB Entertainments and Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film.