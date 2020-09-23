Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema. He enjoys an incredible fan following in different parts of the country. His fans would go to any extent to prove their love towards him. Recently, a youngster who hails from Macherla district in Andhra Pradesh showered his love in a different way. He took a walkathon to meet Allu Arjun. He has been a fan of Allu Arjun ever since the actor made his debut with the film ‘Gangotri’.

Going into details, P. Nageshwara Rao has walked all the way from Macherla to Hyderabad to meet Allu Arjun for five minutes. He stated to the leading channel,” "I started my journey on September 17 and reached Banjara Hills in Hyderabad today (September 22). The walkathon has been a 250km-long one.”

This Man P.Nageshwar Rao was walking from Macherla to Hyderabad for meet his favourite actor @alluarjun. He started on 17th & reached Banjara hills on 22nd. Despite of many trails he never meet his favourite star..So he just did a padyayathra of 250 KM #incrediblefans @SKNonline pic.twitter.com/gYQt70483L — Agasthya Kantu (@agasthyakantu) September 22, 2020

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the movie turned out as a blockbuster. Allu Arjun is set to resume the shoot of the upcoming film ‘Pushpa’ which is written and directed by Sukumar. For the first time, Rashmika will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. The film will be shot in Telugu but will be released in multiple languages.