Fan Recreates Alia's Sita Look in RRR With Anushka Shetty: Have A Look

Director Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. Rajamouli and the film unit are unleashing the first look posters of the cast on their respective birthday. We have witnessed Ram Charan's poster of 'RRR' on his birthday. Yesterday, Rajamouli has introduced Sita of 'RRR' by releasing the poster of Alia Bhatt.

She will be seen playing as the female lead opposite to Ram Charan and it marks her debut in Tollywood. Alia Bhatt's in the released poster is looking stunning and fans are going gaga over her latest look on social media. Looking at the picture, we could easily guess that Alia Bhatt is all set to be seen in a new avatar in RRR. One of the die-hard fan of Anushka Shetty recreated Alia's Sita look with Anushka Shetty. Netizens are highly sharing the picture on all social media picture. If you haven't come crossed it yet, then here is for you.

Whom do you think will suit the perfect role to Sita Anushka or Alia. Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Back to RRR, beside Alia, the film has an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgan and others will appear in lead roles. The film is slated for release on 13 October 2021. Watch this space for more updates.