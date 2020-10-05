Rebel star Prabhas and Anushka are the most loved on-screen pair in Tollywood. Most of the fans are eagerly waiting to see the cutest couple on the screen together. As of now, both of them are busy with their own respective projects.

Prabhas has a bunch of films in his kitty. He has recently signed Om Raut's Adipurush where Baahubali actor will be essaying the role of Lord Rama. The film has been in the news ever since its inception. A while back, there were also rumours that Anushka Shetty will essay the role of Sita in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’. As of now, there is no official information. According to the latest reports, the makers of the movie are expected to announce the details of the leading lady and other details about the project on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday which is on October 23rd.

Now, a fan-made poster where Prabhas was seen as Lord Rama and Anushka Shetty as Sita is going viral on all social media. The photo of Pranushka has been widely circulating on several pages. They are looking pretty adorable in fan-made poster and fans are wishing to see them together on the big screens. Now, it remains to be seen how Prabhas and Anushka are going to react to this poster.

In last week, Prabhas was spotted at the airport and his pictures went viral on all social media platforms. He was seen heading to other country to resume the shoot of the much-awaited film ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas had completed 80 percent of the shooting and they are believed to be left with few songs. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.