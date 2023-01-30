Famous Singer Attacked With Water Bottles

Popular singer Kailash Kher, who sang for several Hindi and Telugu films including Mirchi and Bharat Ane Nenu, was attacked with a water bottle at a concert. This unfortunate incident took place when he was performing on Sunday evening at Hampi Utsav in Hampi, Karnataka. The utsav is to celebrate the historic Vijayanagara empire which lasted for two centuries.

Kailash Kher was singing the 'Tu Jaane Na' song from 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'. During this, two men threw water bottles at Kailash. Reportedly, these two men had been demanding Kailash Kher to speak in Kannada and sing Kannada songs. As the singer didn't heed to their request, they threw water bottles at him.

The police have swung into action and arrested the two youths. The news of the attack on Kailash Kher has gone viral online. Several personalities from the music fraternity and fellow singers have condemned the attack on Kailash Kher.

After the incident, the cops have beefed up the security at the venue. The Hampi Utsav began on January 27. The three-day Hampi Utsav is organised for the first time to mark the formation of Vijayanagara district in the state.