Famous Film Editor GG Krishna Rao Passes Away

Famous film editor GG Krishna Rao passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. Krishna Rao had worked for more than 200 films in the Telugu film industry. He worked with legendary directors like Dasari Narayana Rao, K Vishwanath, Bapu , Jandhyala, and many others.

He worked more closely with production houses like Poornodaya, and Vijaya Madhavi productions.

He was part of many classics like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhaleka, Bobbilipuli, Sardarpaparayudu, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Muddhamandaram, Nalugu Sthambalata, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, Swarabhishekam, Sriramarajyam and many other classics.