Fahadh Faasil Taking Telugu Lessons For Pushpa During Lockdown

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his Telugu debut with the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. In fact, Fahadh is a top star in Malayalam, he has won a million hearts with his performance in films.When

Pushpa makers have officially welcomed Fahadh Fazil onboard the film. A section of the audience that Fahadh would overshadow Allu Arjun in the film. He might dominate him in Pushpa. It’s too early too talk about it. Let’s discuss the same after the release.

We are here to tk about what Fahadh Faasil is doing to kill time during the lockdown. According to our trusted sources, Fahadh is utilizing the lockdown time to master Telugu skills for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. He is learning the nuances of Chittoor dialect and he is planning to strike an impact on the audience with his performance, role and voice-over.

Looks like he wants everything to be perfect like all our actors. No wonder that he wants none to dub for his role in Pushpa. Fahadh will be essaying the role of a corrupt cop in the film.

Back to Pushpa, the film is being helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.