Fact Check: Telugu Actor Chandramohan Clarifies About Health Rumours

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu film actor Chandramohan who recently celebrated his 76th birthday on May 23, released a video about his health condition. There were several reports doing the rounds about his ill health after his retirement, and that also that his ill health had forced him to quit films, on various social media platforms.

Putting rest to these fake rumours the actor in the video rubbished rumours about his ill health. He requested people not to believe in them and that he was perfectly healthy and doing fine. He said he was blessed to have the good wishes and affection of his fans and thanked everyone.

Chandramohan shares a video about his health:

Senior Actor #Chandramohan garu is completely fine. All the rumors about his health are false. Please stop speculating fake news. pic.twitter.com/wIJvGwLbvC — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 25, 2021

Chandramohan joined the Telugu film industry with the film Rangula Ratnam in 1966. He also won the Nandi Award for his role in the movie. He went on to act in more than 900 plus films in a career spanning more than 55 years. Starting from side roles, Chandramohan went on to become a hero slotted more towards the comedy side. But there were other roles in which he acted that also proved his acting prowess, like Padahaarella Vayasu with Sridevi. He got the Filmfare award in 1978 for his performance as the lame rustic village boy in the film.

The actor who is known to be a lucky charm for actresses who want to enter films, has introduced many heroines who went on to become top stars. In the early 90s, he moved on from lead roles and went on to become a character artist with ease and dignity. He has acted as a father, uncle and friend to many heroes and heroines and is a natural performer. He went on to win the Nandi Award for Best Comedian in 1987 for the film Chandmama Rave and Nandi Award for Best Character Artist in 2005 for Kalyan Ram's Athanokkade.

He has acted with all the top heroes starting from the late NT Rama Rao, A Nageshwara Rao, Krishna, Shobhan Babu and Chiranjeevi, Rajendra Prasad, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. The actor who also happens to be veteran director and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner K Viswanath's cousin, moved on to act in several Telugu serials and small roles in movies and kept himself busy in the entertainment industry.

In February 2015 he suffered mild congestion in the lungs and was hospitalised for a brief period and was later discharged. Similar rumours were spread that he suffered a heart attack, but his nephew clarified that it was mild congestion because of phlegm and that he was absolutely fine, while dismissing those fake reports. As of now he has relocated to Hyderabad from Chennai and is living a happy life.

