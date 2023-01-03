Fact Check: Samantha Prabhu Replaced in Citadel? 

Much has been floating around about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health and its impact on her filming schedules. This time, the mills said that Samantha had withdrawn from Raj and DK's next project 'Citadel', an original spy series starring Varun Dhawan.

Some also speculated that due to her autoimmune ailment called Myositis, she will be taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her being replaced in her upcoming projects.

However, these rumours have now been put to rest as a source recently clarified to a leading news website that, "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Year

Sharing an adorable selfie, Samantha welcomed 2023 on a more hopeful note with warrior spirit as she wrote, "Function forward…Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves.God bless 🫶🏻Happy 2023!!"

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha has also shared the poster of her upcoming next, 'Shaakuntalam', which is all set to hit the theatres on February 17.

Besides 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Citadel', Samantha also has 'Kushi' in her kitty, in which she reunites with her 'Mahanati' co-star Vijay Deverakonda.