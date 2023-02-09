Fact Check: Prabhas-Kriti Engagement Rumours True or Fake?

Kriti Sanon who previously denied dating reports with co-star Prabhas, is now rumoured to get engaged soon. Reacting to the speculations, source close to Prabhas has dismissed the claims. Kriti and Prabhas will be starring together in their upcoming film, Adipurush.

A source close to Prabhas strongly denies the rumors and adds, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed. "

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will star together in Om Raut's film Adipurush. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.