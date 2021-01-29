Fact Check: Is Actor Yash's Mother Pushpa Entering The House? This is Fake News

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all set to get rolling soon and people are waiting with bated breath to watch the show. February has been set as the month to begin a brand new season of Kannada Bigg Boss which was delayed a great deal last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While there is a lot of speculation surrounding the choice of celebrity contestants entering the show, a big question mark hangs over entry of common man on the show. Meanwhile, a rumour has been doing the rounds for quite sometime about the mother of Sandalwood actor Yash (of KGF fame) taking part in the Kannada TV reality show which is hugely popular on the small screen.

Yash's mom Pushpa recently made her small screen debut in famous chef Sighi Kahi Chandru's Bombat Bhojana cookery show. She had shared about the favourite dishes of Yash, Radhika and her grandchildren in the show. Yash fans were thrilled to see the show.

However, after it emerged that Pushpa will also be seen as a contestant on the Bigg Boss house, fans of the Sandalwood rocking star has rubbished the reports saying there is no truth to it. However, neither Yash nor his mom has confirmed or denied to the news. In fact they have probably chosen not to react to such news. This is sure indication that KGF actor Pushpa will not be part of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Meanwhile, the show makers, Colors Kannada released a promo featuring Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichha Sudeep which has become a superhit.