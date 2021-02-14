F3 Will Be Mehreen's Last Movie, Actress Getting Married To A Politician

Tollywood heroine Mehreen Pirzada is likely the next star to enter wedlock. Yes! Rumours are doing the rounds that the actress is going to get engaged on March 13th. It is said that the F2 star will marry Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi's son, Bhabya Bishnoi. As of now there is no official information regarding this. Let us wait for it. Another report is that the engagement ceremony is likely to held in Alia Fort near Jaipur or Jodhpur palace in Rajasthan.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in the film, F3, a sequel to F2. She is taking part in the shootig of the film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie, F2 turned out as a superhit. She acted along with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah in the film, F2. Before F2, she was seen in the movie, Aswathama in which she shared screen space with Naga Shaurya.

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada is one of the most popular stars in Telugu and Tamil. She stepped into Tollywood with the movie, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. The film turned out as the superhit. In Bollywood, she acted in Phillauri in 2017.