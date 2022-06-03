F3 Week 1 Collections: Venky Movie Nears 100 Crores at Box Office

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej starrer wholesome family entertainer F3 directed by Anil Ravipudi is not slowing down at the box office. The movie produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations that had a dominating show in its first week, has now entered second week.

Since there was no big competition for the movie in its first week, F3 collected big numbers in domestic as well as overseas markets. While it has collected a share of 41.06 Cr in Telugu states, the total worldwide share is 52.1 Cr. F3 is inching towards 100 Cr gross mark. The movie grossed 94 Cr gross so far. This is turning out to be a biggest earner in Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s careers.

The team recently announced F3 to stream on OTTs only after 8 weeks and this is going to have positive impact on box office collections.

First Week AP/TS Share

Nizam - 17cr

UA - 5.42cr

East - 3.2cr

West - 2.44cr

Ceeded - 6.7cr

Guntur - 3.20cr

Krishna - 3.1cr

Total First Week AP/TS share 41.06 CR

Karnataka 2.30cr

ROI 1.5Cr

Overseas 7.2cr

WW First Week Share 52.1 CR

WW First Week Gross 94 CR