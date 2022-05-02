F3 Trailer Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej starrer hilarious family entertainer F3 directed by the blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner is one of the highly anticipated movies in 2022. Franchise of 2019 blockbuster F2, every promotional material is increasing prospects. To raise the expectations bar further high, the team will be releasing theatrical trailer on May 9th.

Other than couple of songs and posters, the makers haven't released content revealing promotional material. However, the film is carrying exceptional buzz. They aren't releasing teaser, but are directly releasing trailer. We need to wait for another week days to witness the fun-filled trailer of F3.

Dil Raju is the presenter, while Shirish is producing the movie. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has given chartbuster album for the film.

Tamannaah, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan are the heroines in the movie, while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special song. Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Sunil will be seen in important roles in the movie.

Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

The film F3 is ready to create laughing riot in theatres on May 27th.

