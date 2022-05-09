F3 Trailer Is Out, Check Here

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej are coming as Summer Soggallu to create laughing riot in theatres with the most awaited fun franchise F3 being helmed by the blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers launched theatrical trailer of the movie.

2 minutes and 32 second is the length of the trailer and the video offers limitless entertainment. F3’s story revolves around money. While Anil Ravipudi with his writing and taking, make this out and out entertainer, all the actors and technicians took the content to next level.

Venkatesh’s night blindness and Varun Tej’s stammering take us for a fun ride. The rich dreams of the middle class are shown authentically and also in a humorous way. Tamannaah and Mehreen are equally amusing as sisters. Both look stunning in both traditional and glamorous avatars. Sonal Chauhan oozed oomph in limited appearance in the trailer, wherein Sunil is the other 'fun' addition. Vennela Kishore enthrals as Pan India Junior Actor.

Anil Ravipudi showed his expertise in handling hilarious entertainers. He indeed presented Venky and Varun in most hilarious roles. Coming to technical team’s work, Sai Sri Ram’s camera work is class apart, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad elevated the fun quotient with his background score.

On the whole, F3 trailer is extremely enjoyable with fun elements all through. Laughs locked for May 27th, as the movie will be releasing in theatres on the day.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Pooja Hegde (special appearance), Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore etc.