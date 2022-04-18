F3 Second Single Release on This Date

First and theme song of F3 starring Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej turned out to be a chartbuster. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored an energetic number that featured the lead cast of the movie. Directed by blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan playing the female leads. As part of musical promotions, the team will be releasing second single Woo Aaa Aha Aha on 22nd April.

The poster sees ‘rope pulling’ game between the male and female leads of the movie. While one side, we can see Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal Chauhan pulling the rope, the other side Varun Tej alone pulls the rope, wherein Venkatesh is seen encouraging him. Venkatesh and Varun Tej look cool, while Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal look glamorous here.

Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Sunil are the other prominent cast of the movie, where Pooja Hegde will be seen shaking her leg in a Party song.

Dil Raju is the presenter, while Shirish is producing the movie on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

The film F3 is ready to create laughing riot in theatres on May 27th.

