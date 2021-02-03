F3 Satellite Rights Sold To Zee Telugu For Fancy Price?

Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The regular shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace. It is a sequel to 'F2' which was released in 2019. The film was made on budget of Rs 30 cr but it turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Venkatesh's F2 lifetime collections of the movie is Rs 120 cr. Telugu audience are waiting with bated breath for the film to hit the screens. The makers of the movie are busy with pre-release business.

According to trusted sources, Venkatesh's F3 digital and satellite rights have been sold for a fancy price. If sources are to be believed, F3 satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Telugu while digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. But, there's no official figure for how much they have sold the rights. It is said that they have earned good profits from both the deals.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudu and produced by Dil Raju. The film is slated for release on April 26, 2021 across the globe. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.