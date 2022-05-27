F3 Movie Twitter Review: Venky, Varun Tej Movie Gets Phenomenal Response from Audience

Telugu movie F3: Fun and Frustation, directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster F2 opened in theatres today. The film stars Victory Venkatesh, Tamanaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzaada in key roles. The US Premieres of F2 were held last night and there were a few early morning shows in the Telugu states too. As per the audience, the film is a hilarious ride from start to finish. Let's check out what the audience response is for the movie.

#F3Movie is complete fun .. loved every bit of it from tittle cards to crazy climax @VenkyMama in his zone @IAmVarunTej comedy timing & Ali sarcastic comedy are big plus



3.5/5 must watch #f3 — keerthy Vignesh (@Keerthireddyoff) May 26, 2022

Venky and tammanna combo very fun 😁#F3Movie — Thor ⚡🔨 (@Nen_ithe) May 27, 2022

#F3movie Hilarious laugh ride in theatres @AnilRavipudi What a direction. Theatre lo jenallu matram asalu seat lo undatle padi padi navuthunaru .. This is gonna be biggest blockbuster



Kudos to the entire team 💥💥 — ప్రశాంత్ #NTR31 team🔥 (@PrasanthNTR9999) May 27, 2022