F3 Movie Twitter Review: Venky, Varun Tej Movie Gets Phenomenal Response from Audience

May 27, 2022, 07:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telugu movie F3: Fun and Frustation, directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster F2 opened in theatres  today. The film stars Victory Venkatesh, Tamanaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzaada in key roles. The US Premieres of F2 were held last night and there were a few early morning shows in the Telugu states too. As per the audience, the film is a hilarious ride from start to finish. Let's check out what the audience response is for the movie.


