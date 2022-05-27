F3 Movie First Day Collection Prediction

The most awaited Telugu movie, F3: Fun and Frustration hit theatres across the globe this morning. The film has opened to fantastic reviews from the audience, who say that F3 is a fun watch from start to finish with a message too. Pooja Hegde's item song too has earned praises. So, how much do you think the film will make at the box office?

Well, if we were to compare F2 and F3, the makers have promised that the sequel would be more entertaining than the prequel. F2 had collected nearly 7 crores from all regions on day 1. And looking at the advance booking of movie tickets, Daggubati Venkatesh's F3 first day collection is expected to touch the same number. As per trade analysts, F3 will collect close to 10 crores. If the word of mouth continues, then the film's collections would remain stable on week days too.

F3 is directed by Ranil Ravipudi. Venkatesh and Varun Tej play the key roles while Tamannaah and Mehreen support the cast as female leads. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music. Pooja Hegde's item number is peppy and worth listening to.

Readers, do you want to make any predictions on F3 first day collections? Stay tuned for all the updates on F3 as well as box office report.

