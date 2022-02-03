F3 First Single Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo Out on This Date

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej are coming together as Summer Soggaallu to offer Triple the fun in blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi’s most awaited fun-filled entertainer F3 produced on grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Dil Raju presents, Shirish is producing the movie. F3 is set to create laughing riot in theatres for the summer on April 28th.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for F3 and here’s an update on first single of the movie. The first song Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo will be out on February 7th. It is known that, F3 revolves around money.

The film’s entire talkie part was wrapped up and only one song is left pending. Post-production works are also underway for the movie which is the franchise for the double blockbuster F2.

While Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are the heroines opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej respectively, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a hilarious role. While Sonal Chauhan is roped in as the third actress to add more glamour, Sunil is zeroed in for an entertaining role. So, F3 will be combination of entertainment, glamor and other commercial ingredients.

Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.