F3 Day 5 Collections: Venky's Film Rock Steady At The Box Office

Victory Venkatesh's latest offering F3 is going steady at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Apart from Venky, F3 also features Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles.

The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju, who had pinned such huge hopes on F3 that he also decided not to hike the ticket prices to make cinema viewing experience affordable for the audience.

It appears that Dil Raju's decision to keep the ticket prices status quo has helped fetch huge profits. Talking about the collections, F3 has earned Rs 3.17 Cr on its fifth day at the box office.

The film's total collections tally at Rs 35.28 cr share. The film is heading to become the biggest blockbuster hit of this month. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju.

F3 has entered 1-million-dollar club at USA box office This is the third back-to-back million-dollar movie for Anil Ravipudi, whose last two movies Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2 grossed $2,288,613 and $2.13 Million respectively.