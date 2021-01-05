Extraordinary Advanced Bookings For Vijay's Master Tickets in Australia

Only a few days left for the release of Tamil actor Vijay's Master in theatres. The film is all set to release in theatres on 13 January 2021 on the occasion of Pongal. Vijay's Master is the first biggie to release on the silver screens posts the lockdown. Looks like advance booking for the film has opened in foreign countries.

The advance booking for the Master has a hit a fever's pitch in Australia. Vijay's Master has become a hot property as the sale of tickets is adding to the pre-release trade. On the other hand, tickets are being sold like hotcakes. The film earned $30,540 from 22 locations even before its release. Vijay fans are going gaga for extraordinary bookings to their demi-god's movie on social media.

The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film will be released in several languages.