As Expected Monal Dance With Nagarjuna In Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand Finale: Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is here and viewers are excited to know who will be the winner for this season and take home the prize money Rs 50 lakh. The show has been one of the most-watched shows on television and this season has been the most successful season. It is still very difficult to predict the winner as all three top contestants have a huge fan following. As per the reports, Akhil is likely to get evicted in tonight episode, there are many chances for Sohel to end up as a runner up this season.

Fans have chosen their winner and he is none other than Abhijeet. Bigg Boss show makers have released the Grand Finale promo, which went viral on all social media platforms. Director Anil Ravipudi who is basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru steals the promo with his comedy antics. Netizens are trolling Bigg Boss makers that Grand Finale promo should be something different but it is as usual like an everyday promo. Check out the tweets:

Finale PRomo la undha asalu🥱🥱

As usual 👎👎 — Anika Nayak (@AnikaNayak1) December 20, 2020

