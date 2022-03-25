Exorbitant RRR Tickets Gone Beyond Reach of Common Man?

By Shyamala Tulasi

The much-awaited movie of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Young Tiger NTR, finally hit the screens on Friday, 25th March, 2022. By the looks of the box office reports on day one itself, the film is expected to be a blockbuster.

The movie teasers, trailers, and promotions created curiosity among people to watch the film, nevertheless their status of being rich, middle class, or poor. But after getting to know the prices of the tickets many middle-class people have taken a back step to watch RRR in theatres.

There are some memes and trolls on Social Media about the prices of tickets in theatres in Telangana and AP states. Check out one below:

However, Tickets in Andhra and Telangana still seem to be in the normal range, compared to ticket prices in the Northern parts of India.

Tickets in North Indian states touched the skies. As per reports, the costliest tickets for ‘RRR’ are in the Delhi-NCR region. As per the ticket booking platform Book My Show, the price of one ticket at PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon is Rs. 2,100! This is of course is the price for the 3D format.

Likewise, Mumbai is next in line where at the PVR Icon cinema in Phoenix Palladium Mall, in Lower Parel, a recliner seat ticket for a 3D show of the movie is priced at Rs. 1,320 (amenity fees yet to be included).

In Bangalore cinemas, the ticket prices seem to be in the regular Rs.250-300 range for the 2D format. However, the 3D tickets and also the price for the Premier, Royal, seats are priced between Rs. 700-Rs. 900.

