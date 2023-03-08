Exclusive: Sita Ramam Director With Suriya 

Critically acclaimed Hanu Raghavapudi had struggled to score a commercial success. Finally, he bagged it with Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam. The period romance film was also released in Hindi and performed moderately well there. Now, all doors are opened for Hanu as several star heroes are keen to collaborate with him. That's how Hanu Raghavapudi has approached Tamil star hero Suriya who has Pan India image. It is heard that Hanu narrated an impressive storyline to Suriya and got his approval.

Of late, Tamil stars are working with Telugu directors. Vijay Thalapathy has worked with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for Vaarasudu/Varisu. Dhanush recently scored success with SIR/Vaathi by teaming up with Telugu director Venky Atluri. Dhanush has already signed a film with Sekhar Kammula too. Now, joining the bandwagon is Suriya.

So, the line is clear for Hanu and Suriya's film. This high-budgeted multi-lingual film is going to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is buzzed that the film is going to be a multi-starrer and the makers are considering a top star hero for the other role. The talks are going on. More details are awaited soon. Stay tuned.