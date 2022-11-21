Every Story Is Different In Meet Cute: Actor-Producer Nani

Natural Star Nani is a self-made actor whose Wall Poster Cinema is all gung-ho about introducing new talents and producing fine movies. His sister Deepthi Ganta is ready with her directorial anthology ‘Meet Cute’. After making a short film ‘Annagana Nanna’, the director is ready with SonyLiv's anthology, to be released on November 25th. During the promotions, Nani shared a few interesting facts about the film.

Would you have produced Meet Cute if your sister was not the director?

I would have chased the phone number of the writer if anyone had left the script at my table without their contact number. I really loved each and every story and that's why decided to produce Meet Cute.

Which particular story did you like the most in Meet Cute?

I liked all the stories and there is no first, second, or third one. Each of the stories is going to be your favourite one.

Whose idea was it to cast the likes of Satyaraj?

It is purely Nani’s decision (the director said)

How did the association with SonyLiv happen?

Actually, we sent the stories of Meet Cute to them. After three to four months, they asked for a few scenes to be elaborated. That's how the journey began.

Any plans of promoting Meet Cute at film festivals?

We don’t have any plans of promoting in any film festivals as it is only an OTT show.

Why didn’t you plan it as a movie?

Meet Cute is meant for OTT. They are five different stories with no inter-linked characters.