Even After Monal Exit, BB4 Telugu Viewers Slam Nagarjuna's Bias

Bigg Boss Telugu is grabbing eyeballs since the show started and all thanks to the contestants who keeping the viewers glued to their TV sets. That’s not all, they are giving enough drama to keep the show in the news all the time whether it's weekdays or weekends.

However, when comes to Nagarjuna’s hosting or grilling the contestants, show buffs have felt that Nagarjuna is biased towards certain contestants Sohel, Monal and Akhil. Well, this isn’t the first time, fans have been sharing expressions their pain on social media about how Nagarjuna is being biased towards few contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 ever since the show went on air. In a recent episode, Sohel and Ariyana had a verbal spat with each other over the task. Nagarjuna is bashing at only Ariyana and supporting Sohel.

Fans troll Nagarjuna that if Abhijeet and Monal were in Sohel and Ariyana’s place, Nagarjuna would send Abhijeet out of the house. If Sohel or Monal does a mistake it is valid for Bigg Boss makers and Nagarjuna but if other contestants do it then it’s a huge mistake for them. Netizens are asking Nagarjuna why are you being so biased towards these contestants and why can’t treat everyone equally as they all came with an ambition to become the winner of the show. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets

#BiggBossTelugu4 See the worst host #Nagarjuna saying#Ariyana crying hysterically

Why did you cry like that Then till now why dint you question #Monal who cried like this 100 times in the show What a hypocrisy — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) December 12, 2020